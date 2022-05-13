Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.51% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,360,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 952,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,773 shares during the period.

SILK traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,203. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

