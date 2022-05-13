Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

SBTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

