Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.
SBTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $35.63.
About Silverback Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.