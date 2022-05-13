Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. 537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,551. The stock has a market cap of $294.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

