Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 172.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.92. The company had a trading volume of 66,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $144.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.