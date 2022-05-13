Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $102.92 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

