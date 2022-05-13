Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in April

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SINGY opened at $7.40 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

