Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Up 2.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 23,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.