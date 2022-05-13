Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Up 2.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 23,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Airlines (SINGF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.