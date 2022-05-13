Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.30.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
