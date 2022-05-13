SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 9200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SJM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

