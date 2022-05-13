Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 304 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.