Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,815 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

