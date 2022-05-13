Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJR. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

