Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,855 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 166,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

