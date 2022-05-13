Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 306 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,010,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

