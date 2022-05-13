Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,228 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average of $147.50. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

