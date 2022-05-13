Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 25,442 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,442 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

