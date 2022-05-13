Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 255 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

