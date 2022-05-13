Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $348.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.38. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $335.02 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

