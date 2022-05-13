Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 10 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $20.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,295.69. 32,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,128. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,738.43. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,380.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,258.89.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 106 shares of company stock worth $140,297 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

