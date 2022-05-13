Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 244.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $101.67. 2,880,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,695 shares of company stock worth $78,585,334 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.