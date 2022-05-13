Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1,788.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE PKG traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.51. 639,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,338. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.