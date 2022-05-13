Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,920 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 415,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

