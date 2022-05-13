Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.53. 2,325,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

