Skba Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,000. Darden Restaurants makes up about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.18. 1,623,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,349. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

