Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $57.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 170.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

