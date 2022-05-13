Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKIL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

