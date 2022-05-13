Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 289.5% from the April 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.4 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

SLTTF stock remained flat at $$3.95 during trading hours on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

