Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOT.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.41.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,284. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.46 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.05.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.