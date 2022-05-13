SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of SM Energy worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,784,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 5.19.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

