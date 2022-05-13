SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,175. The firm has a market cap of $412.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.