Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 55,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,731. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

