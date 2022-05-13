Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snap were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,445,449 shares of company stock valued at $44,639,703.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

