Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 56.66% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCTL opened at $1.00 on Friday. Societal CDMO has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Societal CDMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

