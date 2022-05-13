Societe Generale Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €44.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFXA. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.74) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($45.16).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.