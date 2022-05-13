Societe Generale Raises Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target to €45.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTOIY. Barclays lowered their price target on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.95) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.