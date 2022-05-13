Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($33.68) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.68) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.70 ($36.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($26.84) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.15.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.