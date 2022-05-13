SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 13%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 14,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 19,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.