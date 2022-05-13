SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 13%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 14,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 19,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.