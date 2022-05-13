SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded up $17.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.85. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

