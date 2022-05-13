Solrise Finance Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $443,572.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00544038 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.08 or 2.06227873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 72,910,576 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

