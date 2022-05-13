SOMESING Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.01 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00565442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,550.91 or 1.93255360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.56 or 0.06662357 BTC.

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

