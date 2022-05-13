Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 151,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,163. Sonos has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

