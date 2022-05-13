Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. 246,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,618,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $505.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

