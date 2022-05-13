Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. 246,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,618,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $505.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.