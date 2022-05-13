South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

