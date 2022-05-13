South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.
Shares of SJI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. 1,085,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,937. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.