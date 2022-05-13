South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. 1,085,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,937. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.