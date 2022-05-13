Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.30.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.29%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $16,790,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

