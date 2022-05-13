Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Boosted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.99. 111,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

