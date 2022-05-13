SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OTC:SPRBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OTC:SPRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SpareBank 1 Østlandet provides various financial products and services to individuals, businesses, the public sector, clubs, and societies. The company offers deposits, financing, savings, advisory, life and non-life insurance, and pension products and services. It also provides credit cards; and leasing, money-transfer, capital and investment management, debt recovery, real estate brokering and rental, factoring, trade and corporate finance, and accounting related services.

