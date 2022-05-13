SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SRMGF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

