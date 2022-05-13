SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SRMGF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
