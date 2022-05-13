Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.93.

DALXF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 22,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,409. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

