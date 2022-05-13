SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Trading Down 1.2%

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.84 and last traded at $168.06. Approximately 109,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,340,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 142.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

